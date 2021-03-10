Wellness Wednesday – Laughter

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says she uses humor because she believes laughter is the best medicine. For those who follow her on social media know she likes posting memes and telling jokes as a way to get through the day. She said it helps her and she knows helps those around her even in the toughest and darkest of days. Dr. Nicole says she truly believes in the power of a hearty laugh to ease stress and symptoms of depression. Today she wants you to invite laughter into your home. Watch a funny movie or comedy show. Look for a stand-up comedian that you may enjoy or watch funny online videos that bring a smile to your face. Laugh until your heart is content.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

For more information click here.

