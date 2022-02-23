Wellness Wednesday – Help for those suffering from chronic pain

Mel visited the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center, Dr. Christian Milioto has been helping Mel with her lower back pain and today she is trying something new. It is called the Power Plate and this is the first time Mel has been on it.

Dr. Milioto says our office is all about total rehabilitation; this is where we finish off therapy. He says back pain, leg pain, is going to lead to gate issues, balance and walking. He tells Mel we are going to help you strengthen and the advantage of this therapy is that it is relaxing and safe, it doesn’t hurt any joints and what we are going to do today is help improve what your body has been dysfunctioning and get it back to where it should be.

Mel demonstrates what you do on the machine. Dr. Milioto says you will notice that you don’t have any joint pain, that it feels like a stimulating massage and the advantage here is we are helping your muscles fire at a very high rate, so in two to three minutes, you’ve had a twenty to thirty-minute exercise.

Who does this benefit? Dr. Milioto says this helps people who have neuropathy, balance issues, heaviness or weakness in their legs and feet. He says we can start with people sitting, working up to standing, but it is tailored to people who are having trouble, just getting by doing simple things like walking through the grocery store, lifting or bending. They are having stiffness, heaviness or weakness in the legs and feet.

For more information call them at 716-650-PAIN (7246) or go to buffalopainrelief.com