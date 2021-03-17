Wellness Wednesday – Forgiveness

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says so often we talk about forgiving others. When the last time we forgave ourselves. She says the mercy we extend to other people should also be given to ourselves. We live in a culture where that mercy so rare and so hard to find. She says so much so that we are defined by our mistakes but that’s not true. All humans are prone to mistakes. What really matters, she says, is what we learn from those mistakes. Rather, we are defined by how we master the human experience. We are all perfectly imperfect and that’s what makes life beautiful. We grow, we learn, and that transformation is both inspiring and powerful. So, take the first step toward freedom…forgive yourselves, learn from the lessons and move on.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

