Wellness Wednesday - Breast cancer health

Knowing that you have a great doctor in your corner is a big part of the battle when you are going through breast cancer. Dr. Nylander and Dr. Cloud sat with Emily and Mercedes today to discuss finding a good doctor, when you are ready for breast exams and how to keep all of your doctors in the loop. Dr. Nylander suggests young women at the age of 18 learn how do a proper self-breast exam to learn what is normal for them. Dr. Cloud also spoke to finding a doctor that you are comfortable speaking with, it makes a difference in speaking about your health. Buffalo OB/GYN is a practice operated by all women doctors and is located 4575 Main Street in Amherst NY. Visit them online at https://buffalo-obgyn.com/.