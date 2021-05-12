Wellness Wednesday - Affirmations and Mantras

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says even as a college student she would hang up affirmations and mantras on her dorm room wall. It was anything that kept her going and focused on her goals. Dr. Nicole says she firmly believes in the power of words and that’s why she still recites affirmations and mantras daily. She says her favorite and most powerful one is “please Lord help me.” She recites it whenever she is feeling down. She says it centers her when she is sad and calms her when she is angry. She also recites other bible scriptures, favorite quotes, sayings; anything that continues to uplift her and speaks to her in the moment.

Dr. Nicole encourages you to create your own affirmations. Things that inspire you, things that keep you going. She says it will truly lift your spirits.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

