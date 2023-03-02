Wellness Programs at the Central Library

Emily is joined by Jacob Rachwal to discuss the different wellness plans, including March's Focus on Women's Health that are available at the central library. Monthly wellness programs which link community to mental, physical, social and economic support organizations are among the programs provided at the library. CPR is also being highlighted this month with packets on how to perform CPR being able to be taken home. For more information, please visit buffalolib.org.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 13:16:22-05
