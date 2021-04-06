Mel Camp arrived in Buffalo right when everything shut down. Flights were cancelled everywhere. She says she wasn’t sure she was even going make it to. When she arrived at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport it was around midnight and hardly any taxi’s around. That’s when she met Mo, the taxi driver. He asked if she need a taxi and she said yes. Mo welcomes Mel to Buffalo, and tells her it is the best city in New York State and she is going to love it here.
Welcome to Buffalo Mel – A look back at the moment she arrived in Buffalo
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 17:53:05-04
Mel Camp arrived in Buffalo right when everything shut down. Flights were cancelled everywhere. She says she wasn’t sure she was even going make it to. When she arrived at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport it was around midnight and hardly any taxi’s around. That’s when she met Mo, the taxi driver. He asked if she need a taxi and she said yes. Mo welcomes Mel to Buffalo, and tells her it is the best city in New York State and she is going to love it here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.