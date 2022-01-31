Welcome the year of the Water Tiger

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The first day of the Lunar New Year arrives February 1, 2022.

Fun fact, this date changes every year because of the moon and the farmer’s almanac.

This celebration has many people making subtle shifts and changes to their home in hopes of bringing health, wealth, happiness, love and more using the ancient art of Feng Shui.

Literally translated, Feng Shui is wind and water, and the belief is energy travels everywhere like the wind and then it settles like the water.

“It is all about getting your home in rhythm and harmony with nature in terms of color and mindfulness,” Certified Feng Shui Practitioner Linda Ellson explains.

Photo from Certified Feng Shui Practitioner Linda Ellson. Feng Shui in a room.

This is the year of the water tiger with a focus on health and wealth

And while many begin making changes this week, die-hard Feng Shui followers will wait until February 4th. This is when the Feng Shui energy changes.

Linda is the owner of Feng Shui Your World. She helps guide anyone through the annual Feng Shui changes and some simple moves you may want to make at home. For example, Linda says one of the best things you can do for you and your home is to open the drapes or blinds and let the sun come in first thing in the morning. Linda says by doing this,” You are letting the life force come in.”

