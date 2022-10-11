Walk Off Hunger benefits FeedMore WNY

Catherine Shick, public relations for FeedMore WNY says, “Hunger has been a long-standing problem here in Western New York and unfortunately right now what we are looking at is, we are 25% higher in terms of our food insecurity rate right here in Western New York than we are for the entire New York State.”

The holidays are coming and that’s when FeedMore WNY sees their numbers climb in terms of people reaching out for food assistance. For so many this can be a tough time of year and inflation is only making things worse. Catherine says they do anticipate a lot of people reaching out now through the holidays and that’s why events like the upcoming Walk Off Hunger, and food drives and volunteer efforts for FeedMore WNY are really critical. She says, “We do need all the support in terms of funding, food donations and those volunteer support to make sure we are fighting hunger here in Western New York and making sure hungry children and families and seniors, veterans, all people who are struggling with food insecurity don’t have to go without nutritious food.”

Walk Off Hunger is taking place on Saturday, October 15th. It is the fifteenth annual Walk Off Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY and is presented by Evans Bank. Catherine says, “It’s a really great opportunity to get involved in fight against hunger.” The event is taking place at Riverside Park in Buffalo on Ohio Street. It is the first time the event is being held right in the city of Buffalo.

Catherine says, “We really encourage everyone to get involved whether you can join us at the walk or if you can make a donation to support the walk. It is a really great way to support FeedMore WNY continue its mission of providing nutritious food and hope to our community members of all ages.”

For more information go to FeedMoreWNY.org