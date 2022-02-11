VISA – Spotlighting small businesses

With everyone preparing for the big game, VISA with the help of one NFL superstar, is taking advantage of all eyes on Los Angeles to spotlight small business and the amazing work many of them have done to keep the ball rolling despite the struggles of the past two years.

NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is teaming up with VISA to support small businesses as they recover from the effects of the pandemic. The football superstar is urging consumers to shop local for your game day needs and beyond.

DeAndre says, I think what VISA is doing spotlighting small businesses is big. I think obviously for me being from a small town, and always being around small local businesses is something I want to be part of and what they are doing. He says small businesses are the heart of our community and shedding light on small businesses. allowing them to have a bigger vison and giving these small businesses a chance to grow, I think is key for everyone to kind of be part of.

As part of its ongoing commitment to small businesses around the country VISA and the NFL made an impact in Los Angeles. They visited small businesses and awarded ten businesses grants of $20,000 each.

That’s not all, VISA’s small business management platform Autorize.net also has a special offer for new customers. This weekend only, they will waive monthly account fees for life and waive transaction fees for the first 100,000 transactions. That’s an offer valued at $10,000.

A global VISA survey found that 90% of small businesses with an online presence said they survived the pandemic by increasing their efforts to sell online. VISA says they’ll continue to giving small businesses across America the support they need to continue growing and succeeding.

For more information visit authorize.net