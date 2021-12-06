Vanessa Williams- One night-only holiday concert

Vanessa Williams will be preforming tomorrow night with the BPO for a one-night concert. What is Vanessa’s favorite holiday song? Vanessa says I think the one that stops everyone no matter who is singing it is Silent Night because it is such a beautiful melody. She says her favorite Silent Night story is when Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was leaving his office at his term, they had a holiday party and Maria told her his favorite song is Silent Night. Vanessa says she sang the song in German and he teared up.

There are still tickets available as well as tickets for a meet and greet.

For more information visit BPO.org.