Vacationing with Le Boat Luxury Houseboat Rental

Lisa McLean, joins WKBW to discuss boating vacations with Le Boat, a luxury houseboat rental company with locations around the world. With 950 boats stationed at a network of over 37 different departure bases across 8 European countries, Le Boat arrived in Canada in 2018 and now has a local fleet of 30 boats available for rental on Ontario’s UNESCO Rideau Canal. With no previous boating experience or boat license required, Le Boat shows you how to captain your boat at your own pace on a flexible itinerary. Boats range in size from one to five cabins (sleeping up to 12 people) and all of Le Boat luxury boat rentals come with a fully equipped kitchen, fresh linens and bedding, top sun deck and much more! For more information, please visit Leboat.com.