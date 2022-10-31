Using your Halloween candy to make sweet treats

Audrey Zybala is the owner of both Sweet Pea Bakery and Lago 210. She knows about specialized sweet treats and what to do with all your leftover Halloween candy.

Today she has a monster candy cookie bar. Audrey says, “The great thing about it is it that it is basically a sugar cookie that you can then put anything you want in it.”

Another great thing is that it is something you can do with your kids. Audrey tells us the dough comes together in five or six minutes.

The cookies on display are gluten free. Audrey says they have a gluten free kitchen and a regular kitchen. She says, “that’s a big thing for us. We want everyone to be able to enjoy dessert.”

You can find the recipe for these treats on Sweet Pea’s Instagram and Facebook page and on their website SweetPeaBakeryWNY.com.