PB Elder Law is the only firm in WNY dedicated to elder law. Mel talks with attorney Amanda J. Scott about how a revocable trust helps avoid the lenghty and costly probate process after the death of a loved one. For more information, please log on here : www.pbelderlaw.com
Use of a revocable trust for probate avoidance
PB Elder Law is the only firm in WNY dedicated to elder law.
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 18:50:07-05
