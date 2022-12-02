Upcoming Show & Gala to support the Heather Moore Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Giving Tuesday, Emily Lampa spoke with the owners of Sherry Martin Dance, Yvonne Frederick & Kelly Riter, about their upcoming dance presentations of The Dreamer and the Gala which follows immediately afterward which supports The Heather Moore Foundation.

Make sure to watch the video attached to this story to hear from Kelly about how they started the foundation in memory of her sister Heather.

The Dreamer is an original Contemporary Ballet, written and created by Yvonne Frederick and Emily Justinger. Yvonne explains that performance as a journey through the eyes of the Dreamer, a young girl whose favorite pastime is reading in the woods. As the chapters of her book unfold a storm approaches and she falls into a dreamlike realm. Watch the forest come to life as she experiences the power of nature through the elements of earth, air, fire and water.

The performances will be at the UB Center for the Arts, Drama Theater with showtimes at 3:30pm and 5:15pm. The 3:30pm performance will have discounted tickets for children 10 years and under.

Directly following the 5:15pm performance a Gala will be held in the UB Atrium at 6pm. Kelly says there will be live music, hors d'oeuvres, cash bar and local vendors celebrate the courage and hope of the people the foundation has impacted.

Purchase Your Tickets Here for The Dreamer

Purchase Your Tickets Here for the Gala In Support of The HMF

Kelly & Yvonne say they're always looking for families or individuals in Western New York that they can help through The Heather Moore Foundation. Visit heathermoorefoundation.org to find out more.