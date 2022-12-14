Unveiling of National Native American Veterans Memorial

Every day for the next two weeks AM Buffalo is introducing you to some incredible traditions celebrated during this time of year.

Today we have Navy veteran Nancy Scott, one of the keynote speakers at this year’s Western New York Veterans parade and Ron Cook, Jr., post commander, American Legion Iroquois Post.

They traveled recently to our nation’s capital for a special unveiling of the National Native American Veterans Memorial. Nancy says, “It was amazing. It was a wonderful opportunity and quite an honor to be asked to participate in the parade and the dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial.” She says the memorial was built in 2020 and because of COVID they had to push back the dedication. There were over 1,500 participants and they marched on the National Mall. Nancy goes on to say, “It was just a wonderful opportunity to represent the Seneca Nation and to remember and honor the sacrifices that all Native Americans have sacrificed and participated since the beginning of time.”

Nancy tells us the key to their organization and their success is membership. They are currently looking for new members to join their post and you don’t have to be native to join their post. They are also looking for Vietnam veterans that they would like to honor in something that is coming up and donations as well.

Ron tells us that they applied and were approved to join the National Vietnam War Commemoration. He says, “We are supposed to get out there and really touch base with our Vietnam War vets and really do some special events for them and really welcome them home because of the things they encountered when they returned home.” They have done one so far. It takes place every year on March 29th, and they are planning on honoring their Vietnam War vets.

Ron says, “Donations are very important. I want to put out a big thank you to the Seneca Nation of Indians and the executive staff and counselors for their support. You know a lot of times we can’t do without them. In fact, they are the ones who funded our travel, our trip to D.C., so I really want to thank them.”

For more information go to Americanindian.si.edu/visit/washington/nnavm