University of Buffalo honors the accomplishments of Black authors with special exhibit

"Shifting Tides: The Past, Present, and Future of Black Literary Archives at University at Buffalo" is an initiative undertaken by UB to collect, preserve, and promote the rich literary heritage of Black writers. It aims to highlight and explore the contributions of Black authors and intellectuals throughout history, providing valuable resources for research, education, and community engagement.

The project builds upon UB's existing archival collections, which already include notable holdings related to African American literature. However, "Shifting Tides" expands the scope by actively seeking out additional collections and materials that have been historically overlooked or underrepresented. This includes manuscripts, letters, photographs, journals, and other primary sources created by Black writers and intellectuals.

Through "Shifting Tides," the University at Buffalo aims to create an inclusive and diverse research environment that celebrates Black literary contributions while fostering critical engagement with these materials. By recognizing the importance of Black voices in literature, the initiative contributes to a more comprehensive understanding of history, culture, and social justice.