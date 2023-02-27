Two firefighters make history as they become the first women to be appointed as fire investigators in Buffalo

Two city firefighters make history as they become the first women to be appointed as fire investigators in the history of the Buffalo fire department. Buffalo Firefighters LaToya Horton and Elizabeth Manna were both recently appointed Buffalo fire marshals.

LaToya Horton, a six-year veteran joined us on AM Buffalo. She says the amount of support she has received from the community and her peers is overwhelming and she is so excited.

A Fire Marshall in Buffalo works in the investigative unit of the fire department. She says they show up at a fire and try to figure out the, who, the what and the why and they also try to be a resource for the community after an unfortunate incident with fire.

La Tony says she is so grateful to have so many people take her under their wing and encourage her and motivated her to stay professional, stay educated, and further her education in the fire department.