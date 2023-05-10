Twin sisters share their creative edge

A pair of identical twin sisters Bridgette and Kristen Brzezniak started a wooden flower making business back in 2019. Their collaboration is called KrisBrig Creative LLC.

The business was born out of a passion and love of family. Bridgette was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2018. She was treated at Roswell, where you cannot bring in fresh flowers or plants because they may carry with it fungal spores that could place patients at higher risk for infection. See Roswell's suggested gift ideas.

So, Kristen created her first design for her sister, and the rest is history. Over the years, these sisters have expanded their creative edge to include custom photography, prints, and of course their custom craft items that include wood floral arrangements.