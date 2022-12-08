Turn your old wreath into something new for the holidays

Watch Now
Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa went to Tattered Tulip to learn how to spruce up your wreath. Lisa Miles, owner shows us how you can take a few items and add them to your own wreath to make it look fresh and beautiful. Check out how Emily and Mercedes did with their wreaths.

Tattered Tulip has three locations: They are located at the following locations:

908 Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda
3980 Lockport-Olcott Road, Lockport
4090 Lake Avenue, Lockport

For more information go to Tatteredtuliphome.com

