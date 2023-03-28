Tuesday Brew - Tipico Coffee

Emily visited Tipico Coffee located on Elmwood Avenue in the Elmwood Village. She spoke with co-owners Jesse Crouse and Pete Herman.

Pete Herman says Tipico is a Buffalo-based specialty coffee company. They opened their first café in 2015 on the West Side and opened their wholesale roasting business on the West Side in 2017 and the café on Elmwood in 2020.

They have been nominated for a Good Food Award for their Guatemalan Las Moritas blend. The Good Food Awards is a national competition that received over 2,000 submissions every year and Jesse says they don’t just focus on quality like some places do, they focus on quality plus social and environmental stability as well. Jesse Crouse says, “We had to go through a large vetting process to make sure that our coffee didn’t just meet the high ridged quality standards but that we were actually meeting our social and environmental responsibility as well so making sure all of our supply chain lines were as traceable and transparent as possible.”

