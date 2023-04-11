Tuesday Brew - Owl Eyes

Mercedes Wilson and Elizabeth Carey are at Owl Eyes for Tuesday Brew. Where they came up with the name for the café? Neil Higgins, owner Owl Eyes says Owl Eyes was the name of a character in The Great Gatsby. That character was the only one to show up at the funeral of Gatsby other than the narrator. Also, F. Scott Fitzgerald used to live a block away from Owl Eyes on Irving Place and he also lived in the Lennox Hotel for a while so there is the Allentown connection.

Mercedes and Elizabeth talked with Neil about the café, what they have to offer, and they even get a lesson on how to make a caramel latte.

If you would like more information on Owl Eyes Café visit owleyescafe.com/