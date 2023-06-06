Tuesday Brew - Mercedes Wilson visits Public Espresso and Coffee

Mercedes Wilson visited Public Espresso and Coffee at their location in the Lafayette Hotel in downtown Buffalo. Mercedes spoke with owner James Rayburg about their role in the community, how everyone is welcome at Public Espresso and Coffee, and of course their delicious food and beverages. Public Espresso and Coffee also has a second location on Seneca Street in South Buffalo.

The downtown café serves coffee, breakfast, and lunch and features The Bagel Jar bagels that are delivered fresh daily. The South Buffalo café serves fresh coffee, donuts, and brunch. If you can’t make it to one of these locations, don’t fret because their coffee is also available for home brewing at Dash’s Markets.

Public Espresso is the proud sponsor of Good Morning Buffalo’s Second Cup; each weekday morning at 8am on the 7 WKBW Facebook page.