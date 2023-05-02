Tuesday Brew - Live from the Mojo Market

Mojo Market owner Joseph Orlando opened up the doors today to show AM Buffalo the local delights they offer the community. Whether you grab a cup of coffee or a muffin, it's made local. The eggs you order on your sandwich....yep, you guessed it, it came from local farmers! From shakes the juices, the pickled onions to the gluten free bread, they have you covered. They are open 6 days a week to the community and welcome you to come in and enjoy the "energetic" atmosphere. This "Tuesday Brew" spot will have you coming back for more. Visit them at: 3030 Delaware Ave in Kenmore NY.

For more information visit mojomarket.com