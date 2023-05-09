Watch Now
Tuesday Brew - Golden Cup

Posted at 3:30 PM, May 09, 2023
Golden Cup has been a staple in the Jefferson community since 2008 and they have no intention on going anywhere. With a new building coming this time next year, they will have more room an expanded menu and room for artists to perform. Larry Stitts, president and Jackie Stover-Stitts, vice president joined Mercedes to talk about the history of the business, what makes their coffee so unique and a few of the dishes that they currently offer at their place of business. You can also purchase their coffee from local Tops and Wegmans stores.

For more information please visit: https://goldencupcoffee.com/

