Trusted Travel Girl – Creative advice for summer vacation plans

The Trusted Travel Girl, Valerie Joy Wilson says travel is opening back up and of course we are all sick of being home so, in the travel industry, we are calling it revenge travel, we want to travel for any possible reason right now, so what that means is, we have this surge of demand but we also kind of have this problem where not only have inflation, also flights. Flights were cut during the pandemic, crews we cut so we don’t quite have the supplies and so the prices are rising. She says, if you’ve looked at booking a flight or booking a hotel in the last couple of weeks, you probably had sticker shock.

Valerie says there are a lot of great ways that you can save on travel right now. The first one is really just being flexible. If you can be flexible with your destination, a lot of the time you can find great deals online. Valerie says one of her favorite tips is being flexible with the airport you go to. If you’re near one of those smaller regional airports, think about driving a little bit further and going to one of those bigger airports where you are able to get a deeper discounted flight.

Valerie says if you are just totally priced out of hotels and flights all together; of course, we have seen flights have gone crazy but also hotels have gone up 40% in the last year. Valerie has a hot tip. It’s RV travel with Outdoorsy. She says the average cost of the Outdoorsy trip has only gone up five dollars in the last year. Valerie says Outdoorsy is a really cool platform, they have an amazing app, they have a great website, it is sort of like a vacation rental but it is a RV rental, so you are able to grab an RV from a local host. You can pick out the RV that is right for you and you are able to have a wonderful travel experience without the crazy cost. Valerie tells us the average cost of an Outdoorsy RV rental is only $209 a night.

Valerie says one of the awesome things about Outdoorsy is that it is a nice way to dip your toes into see if you like RV travel but then let’s say that you did and you bought an RV. A lot of the times it is sitting idle, so, one thing you can do is be a host on the Outdoorsy platform and some of these hosts make $40,000 a year.

For more information on Outdoorsy, you can download their app or go to Outdoorsy.com

For more general travel information or maybe you want you want to look up a great road trip itinerary, head to trustedtravelgirl.com