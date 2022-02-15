Trial stays at Juniper Glen

It’s not easy to find out a loved one has been diagnosed with a memory disease like Alzheimer’s or dementia. What’s even more difficult is making the decision to transition that loved one into assisted living so they can get the care they need. There are ways to explore those options that can be helpful for you and your loved one.

Mimi Piciullo, executive director at Juniper Glen says we understand that this is a very emotional decision for the family member making this decision for their loved one who has dementia. She says there are other family members that are happy here and are willing to share how the transition went for them. Mimi says Alzheimer’s does a monthly education series for families as well so that has been helpful.

Juniper Glen has trial stays. Mimi says you can come in for a 30 trial stay and see how they do and says I can assure you that the majority of people who get here do beautifully after that stay, but it gives the loved one that peace of mind that I am not locked into something so if it doesn’t work out we can make a change. Mimi says it’s a beautiful way for them to come in and even give themselves a little bit of respite, and that maybe after thirty days they are refreshed and can take them back home again for a while.

For more information give them a call at 716-902-3361