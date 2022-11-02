Treat yourself to a spa at the Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany Resorts

You may not have won the Power Ball jackpot, but you are sure to score a great time when it comes to rest and relaxation at the newly renovated spas at the Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany Resorts. This would also make a great holiday present.

Tonia Ineson from Seneca Niagara says the newly renovated spas at Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany have re-opened, and you will notice a nice refresh with rooms and the whole atmosphere.

The tree lighting ceremony is back this year. At Seneca Allegany it is taking place on November 29th and at Seneca Niagara it is taking place on November 30th

Tonia says they are really excited at Seneca Niagara because this is their 20th anniversary in Niagara Falls and because of this they are going all out this New Year’s Eve. There will be a free concert at their Stir stage with Buffalo’s very own Goo Goo Dolls.

For more information go to SenecaCasinos.com