Treat mom to some delicious chocolate for Mother’s Day

Melanie Camp and Mercedes Wilson are at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe on Abbott Road in Buffalo. Did you know that Mother’s Day is one of the biggest candy holidays of the year.

Mel and Mercedes talked with Anna Hartog, one of the owners of Park Edge Sweet Shoppe. Mercedes wanted to know what kind of chocolate that they sell the most for Mother’s Day and the answer is sponge candy. Anna says, it is the number once seller, whether it’s our milk sponge candy, our dark sponge candy or our peanut butter sponge candy, which we make a little different. She says we literally layer peanut butter on the sponge and then coat it in chocolate so it’s like a layered effect.

During the pandemic Park Edge Sweet Shoppe got together with other local businesses and made some great hampers that people could pick-up curbside and they are still involved with the community. Anna says we would not be here without the community so we are so grateful and happy to them, so anytime we can work with them we appreciate it and we love it; we love them coming to us. Today Park Edge Sweet Shoppe is working with Good Neighbors Credit Union, and Anna says that the first 50 people who come in Park Edge today get a free peanut butter sponge candy on Good Neighbors. Good Neighbors is a local credit union located on Grant Street as well as in Depew.

Park Edge Sweet Shoppe also has a really good healthy option for mom. A good way to counteract a sugar high is to have some healthy fruit. Sara, we are told is the queen of making these delicious fruit treats. When asked how many she thinks she will make for moms this Mother’s Day, Sarah says I think everyday we have about twenty to twenty-five.

Allison from Park Edge Sweet Shoppe teaches Mercedes and Emily how to make non-perils and then Mel and Mercedes are off to the candy conveyer belt. Check it out and see if they are as good as Lucy and Ethel.

Park Edge Sweet Shoppe is located at 325 Abbott Road in Buffalo.

717-824-0228

For more information go to parkedgesweetshoppe.com