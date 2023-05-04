Treat Mom ahead of Mother's Day with a visit to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House

‘Our house is your house’ is the message the folks at Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House try to convey to a local audience. They're letting Western New York know, as the weather gets nicer, there will be even more reasons to come out and visit this treasure, nestled in Buffalo's backyard.

"Many (locals) don’t understand the size and scope of the site," explains Suzanne Badgley

Director of Marketing for the Martin House, "and that the grounds are always open." She says even now there are plenty of ways to experience the site, some paid and some at no cost.

There are standard tours or seasonal/specialty tours, such as "Home & Garden", "Behind the Scenes", and "Photography" tours.

They also offer an exterior mobile tour which is available 24/7 using your own mobile device. This tour you can take at your own pace.

But just in time to celebrate Mom, there is a themed tour the Thursday before Mother’s Day. This event includes a glass of champagne, a tour through the lens of the women who lived and worked in the Martin House, as well as wine & sweet treats at the tour’s conclusion.

Beyond Mother's Day, there are even more events to look forward to. From a craft beer tasting event, to live music on the grounds, or upcoming adult workshops and lectures. Yoga will be offered this summer, too. Badgley tells AM Buffalo's Emily Lampa, many of the programs are offered in partnership with local businesses.

Another goal of Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House is to have the Statler Cafe reopened in time for Memorial Day. This will be open to the public and offers lovely indoor and outdoor seating adjacent to the historic Barton House with easy access to the grounds.

If you're looking for gifts for Mother's Day, or just love to support and buy local, then stopping by the Museum Store is an absolute must. It's also now open to the public. Suzanne Badgley says that shoppers are often amazed at the variety of products, including special items from many regional artisans...and that they offer FREE gift wrapping! They also have an extensive online store.

At any time, you can come by the property and enjoy the exterior and landscape. It's a beautiful location to take pictures!

The Martins were avid gardeners, and Wright was given the opportunity to include an extensive landscape design as part of the commission of the Martin House. The landscape was rehabilitated as part of the restoration project, and completed in 2019. The gardens even include some original plantings.

On nice days, visitors will find chairs placed throughout the grounds. They invite you to bring a book and hang out. They encourage artists to bring cameras or an easel and paint! The grounds are always open.

For more information, you can visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House at 143 Jewett Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14214 - or check out their website: martinhouse.org.