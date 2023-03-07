Travel Tuesday with AAA

Mercedes and Emily are joined by Elizabeth Carey, the Director of Communications of AAA to discuss the latest travel trends in Western New York. Popular destinations for spring travel is Mexico, Bahamas, and Europe. Cruises are also a popular way to travel where you can see multiple places and only have to unpack once. Multi-generational travel is becoming a trend that AAA is seeing. Elizabeth suggested going into your local AAA office to book a trip through one of their agents to provide a personalize service including someone to contact if there is any issues about your travel arrangements arise during your trip. For more information, please visit westerncentralny.aaa.com.

