Travel safety in today’s world

As more and more people are being vaccinated the idea of booking travel is becoming more popular. Elizabeth Carey from AAA says domestic travel within the United States continues to be very popular and right know the most popular destinations are within the United States, the Caribbean or Mexico.

Before you hit the book button here is what AAA says you should be mindful of.

You have to think about what is right for you. How is your health? What is your age and how might you be impacted if you got sick. Also think about when you go on your trip. Take extra steps to protect yourself. Wear your mask, bring and use hand sanitizer, wash your hands, avoid large crowds, and do social distancing.

There are plenty of travel deals out there. Should you go it alone or use a travel agent? AAA says it depends on how many questions and concerns you have.

Is travel insurance even important now? Carey says a lot of people were disappointed in 2020 because they did have a trip booked with insurance, however, once coronavirus became a known threat the insurance won’t cover it; your typical insurance that comes with a lot of travel packages. A lot of people were surprised by that. You have to really look into the travel insurance opportunities and see which one is right for you. So again, that’s when it’s really important to work with a travel consultant so they can hash that out for you, so you don’t have to worry reading all the fine print.

New this year at AAA is a virtual travel agency which can be especially helpful if you have family from all over planning a single trip together. You can all be on a Zoom meeting with your travel advisor to make plans.

Once you are booked there are some additional things you should be aware of. If you are going to stay in a hotel, check the hotel’s website in advance. Their cleanliness policy should be clearly listed there. A lot of hotels are offering some new different types of services says Carey. For instance, when you get to your hotel room, your tv remote might be in a sealed package so you know it has been sanitized and is clean and you can touch it. You may not get daily housekeeping at your hotel because they don’t’ want staff going into the room and touching people’s belongings. So, if you need towels you call the front desk and they bring them up in a sealed package. Carey says it’s like that with ice at some hotels. There may not be ice machines because they don’t want everyone touching the machine, so you call down to the front desk and they bring you ice in a sealed bag.

It is a little bit different of a travel experience. Make sure you pick the one that is best for you and you are comfortable with.

For more information you can go to westerncentralny.aaa.com by clicking here.

