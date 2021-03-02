Emily Lampa catches up with Elizabeth Carey from Western Central NY AAA about the latest travel forecast for 2021.

Here are some tips from AAA on making travel arrangements this year.

AAA always reminds travelers that travel is a personal choice. For those who choose to travel, it’s important to use caution and take extra steps to protect your own personal safety by following CDC guidelines, which includes wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing.



Travel volume tends to increase over the holidays though it is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels as demonstrated in TSA passenger counts. The numbers show that many people traveled on 2/11 and 2/12 for February break, but the numbers were drastically lower than one year ago. You can find the TSA numbers here: https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput [tsa.gov] AAA is seeing an increase in bookings for this summer and later in 2021. Domestic destinations are most popular like Florida (especially theme parks) and National Parks out west. Beach destinations along the East Coast are always popular summer destinations. Caribbean islands and Mexico are also of interest. Travelers should plan in advance and work with a travel consultant to ensure they are following all required guidelines for point of entry. For example, Hawaii requires a negative COVID test from an approved provider – you don’t want to arrive at a destination without the proper paperwork and requirements. We do expect road trips to be popular again in 2021 and many travelers are choosing to villa vacations with their immediate “bubble” of close friends or family to vacation with.

