Travel expert Kinga Philipps shares her expertise for planning an Aruba adventure

This time of year, many people dream of taking a vacation to paradise. Today we were joined by travel expert and TV host, Kinga Philipps who is teaming with Aruba to share timely information about one of the most beautiful islands in the world.

Kinga is the first female host for Shark Week, and she has traveled the globe hosting TV shows for networks like the Travel Channel, National Geographic, History Channel, BBC and more. She currently hosts Finding Adventure with Kinga Philipps and recently hosted Lost in the Wild for the Travel Channel.

Kinga says one of the things she likes about Aruba is that it has one of the top ten best beaches in the world. She goes on to say it has adventure, serenity, basically a consistently 82 degrees with sunshine, low humidity and trade winds to keep you cool.

