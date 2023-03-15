Tranquil Waters Counseling - Your Journey Matters!

The clocks have spring ahead one hour, the first day of Spring is next week and if you noticed the days appear to be a little longer but we’re still not out of the winter woods just yet, which means our mental health may still be taking a hit. Today we have Cheri Deitz from Tranquil Waters Counseling joined us for Wellness Wednesday.

Emily asked, “How can we focus on what we can control, and is that the trick to making sure you stay grounded?” Cheri says Absolutely, you need to work on yourself, you need to focus on only what you can do, meaning we worry about lots of different things all the time. She says we can’t do that. We need to focus on the moment, be mindful, be present, be in the moment. You can do that with healthy coping skills, use your grounding skills and think of your five senses…five things you can touch, four things you can hear, three things you can smell, etc to bring you back to right now, be in the present.

With the pandemic, we have been in isolation and have gotten use to it. How to we start to reach out again and get back out into the world and try new things? Cheri says you don’t have to reinvent the wheel, reach out to your supports. Isolation she says is the worse thing we can do for ourselves, and it is the most comfortable that we do for ourselves. Reach out to a friend, a family member, a therapist, and she says what worked for you before will work for you again.

Another thing she says we can do for ourselves is limit social media and television. We can still do it but limit the amount of time. Cheri says keep yourself informed but reading it for hours and hours is just not healthy.

Tranquil Waters has locations in Hamburg and Elma

716-449-0494

For more information go to info go to Tranquilwaterswny.com