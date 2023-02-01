TOPS is proud to support Black run businesses and the essay contest returns

TOPS has been honoring Black History Month for over three decades in various i.e. fashions-in store displays and messaging

Black Run Businesses Feature: This year they added a new component by recognizing our partners—both locally and nationally that are black run companies. Their stories will inspire and educate. Each week Tops will highlight one local and one national partner on our various media platforms and encourage shoppers to seek out their products in store year round!

Essay Writing Contest: This is the 3rd year they have been running the contest. Students in grades 3rd – 8th grade are encouraged to write a short essay about who they admire and why. Students can enter by visiting Topsmarkets.com/BlackHistoryMonth. The deadline for submissions is February 17, 2023. Winners will receive $50 Tops gift card for themselves and $100 for their school’s Tops in Education Program. Students are encouraged to write about anyone that inspires them – a parent, teacher, neighbor, celebrity. This is a great assignment for teachers to get behind with their classes, parents to encourage discussions w/ their children

For more information go to Topsmarkets.com/BlackHistoryMonth