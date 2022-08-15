Tonawanda therapist offers advice for parents, children on separation anxiety

(BUFFALO, NY) — The first day of school for most Western New York families is weeks away, and some are preparing for the first day blues.

Children between the ages of 3 and 8 can experience separation anxiety from their parents, and the first day of school can be difficult.

Clinical Behavioral Therapist Keith Klostermann with Wheatfield Pediatrics says that separation anxiety is normal with the age and unfamiliarity with the school.

"Separation anxiety is a good sign, it means the kids are attached to their parents, but I especially think when it comes to school new environments can be really scary for kids, and it is the same for adults, its the unknown. So helping kids demistify the process of what to expect can be really helpful," said Klostermann.

Dr. Klostermann says that anxiety is normal and that parents should support their child by understanding what to expect on the first day of school.

"So going to the school, taking advantage of orientations, even walking around the perimeter of the building, helps the child begin to know what to expect, and it creates familiarity. Another way to allow the child to talk about his or her feelings without shutting them down. A tendency for parents is to say, "you are going to be fine," "you're going to be okay," to understand what the child is experiencing and to validate those concerns, but also to help him or her recognize that they can get through this and there are people there to help them do that," said Klostermann.

Klostermann also recommends creating a routine, creating structure and also offering a comfort item for your child to use if the child feels lonely.

"The more parents can frame school in a positive way, and find a balance without overwhelming kids and helping them recognize that this is what is going to happen when you go to school," said Klostermann.

