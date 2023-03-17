It’s time to dust off that recorder at home if you still have one because tomorrow is National Recorder Day. Today the kids from Ms. Furlong’s 4th grade recorder class at Smallwood Drive Elementary school in Amherst perform a number for us. They did an awesome job. Way to go everyone!
Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 16:09:15-04
It’s time to dust off that recorder at home if you still have one because tomorrow is National Recorder Day. Today the kids from Ms. Furlong’s 4th grade recorder class at Smallwood Drive Elementary school in Amherst perform a number for us. They did an awesome job. Way to go everyone!
