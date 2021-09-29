Today is National Coffee Day – Create your own art on lattes

Did you ever wonder how Baristas create those beautiful works of foam art on lattes? Today is National Coffee Day and Emily talked with Master Latte Artist Michael Breach who has partnered with American Dairy Association North East, to show us the secret behind making beautiful and great tasting lattes.

Michael has the skill to put almost anything that people ask for on a cup of coffee. He says he only really has one job and that’s doing crazy latte art design. He says he has been an artist his whole life and working with coffee was really cool because it has allowed him to express himself through latte art and says, him having that sort of kooky artist mind thought why don’t I take some of these designs and create some of his own techniques and expand upon them and see what kind of limits he could push with it.

Michael says 80 % of your latte drink is going to be the milk that you use, so it’s very important that you use natural whole milk to do your latte art especially if you want to do the more intricate and fun designs. He says you will seldom ever go by like a barista competition or anything like that where they are using otherwise.

Michael demonstrated how you can make a design on your latte. If you are looking for a way to celebrate National Coffee Day, pick up some coffee, get your whole milk and try out this amazing art form.

If you want to create your own Instagram-worthy latte art that tastes great too, check out American Dairy Association’s post on DIY Lattes at americandairy.com/coffeeday.

