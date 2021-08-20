Today at the Fair - Mel learns about the lambs from 4-H youth competitors

Mel chatted with some of the girls in 4-H about their lambs. They get the lambs in March and they are born in January or February. The girls say they take care of them, walk them every day, give them regular baths, teach them what they are supposed to do in the show ring. One young woman says it is a lot of work and preparation and ends up being a lot of fun in the end because they get to show everyone the sheep they have been working with.

