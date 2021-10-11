Tis the season for Mayer Brothers Cider Mill

Emily is at Mayer Brothers and is excited because she says it is her first time. She says she can’t believe she has been in the Buffalo area for four years and this is the first time she is coming here.

Emily asked when it comes to Fall, how big of a deal is it to open up and be available for the public. Garrett Mayer, owner, Mayer Brothers Cider Mill says it is something they look forward to all year round. He says they open up about the time the Erie County Fair opens and it is a little softer opening. Shortly thereafter the weather starts changing and he says people start coming in and we are donuts, pies and apple cider.

Garrett says a must try for Emily are cider slushie, doughnuts, and pie for sure. They also have other things at Mayer Brothers Cider Mill. They have all kinds of salsa, salad dressings, apple butter, maple syrup, cheese curds from some of the local cheese companies, dry goods and more.

For more information visit Mayerbrothers.com