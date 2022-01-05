Watch
Tips to stay germ free

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 10:58:20-05

Dr. Ilan Shapiro says it is important that you are disinfecting high touch surfaces with wipes like Clorox. That way you are making it safe for you and your family.

He says make sure you are washing your hands and also getting your influenza vaccine. That way you are protecting yourself and everybody else.

It is important to disinfecting those doorknobs, faucets and of course the kitchen. He says that way we will not share the germs from one person to another.

For more tips and information go to Clorox.com

