Tips on what to find The Market in the Square

Why is Market in the Square so good? Nick Kusmierski, co-owner of The Market in the Square says there are a lot of reasons but one the main reasons is they are a little bit smaller than some of those big box grocery stores. They can’t fit as much into their stores, but they are really customer focused. He says they make sure customers have products they want, and they do their best each and every day to get those items on the shelves.

Mel says she is going to play a game she calls grocery roulette, a game she made up herself. She is asking people what they think she should buy. The first person she asks is Nick. He says one of the great things they do at The Market in the Square is make sausage. It’s a holiday tradition but you can have Polish sausage any time of the year. Next on her list Lori recommends something healthy and something sweet and recommends the nut milk and then from the bakery peanut butter pie. Two young shoppers highly recommend the donuts and fresh strawberries. The bakery is a big hit as the Polish cheesecake is also mentioned and one worker says everything in the bakery and don’t forget the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream which is a must have for one shopper.

Market in the Square has two locations:

940 Union Road in West Seneca

535 Division Street, North Tonawanda

Click here to go to The Market in the Square’s website.

