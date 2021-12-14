Tips for helping your skin survive the season

Dr. Sheila Farhang, board-certified dermatologist says as the seasons change, our skin changes and as we transition to the cooler weather the cooler weather has less humidity, so it is harder for our skin to retain moisture, so our skin gets dry.

There are a few lifestyle and product choices we can do to combat that dry skin. One is using products formulated with petrolatum which the number one dermatologist recommended ingredient, and hydration, so you want to make sure you drink enough water so your skin can look and feel its best. Some lifestyle things include cutting out those really long hot showers. Hot showers can actually strip our natural oils of our skin, so keep them cooler and shorter.

In addition to that doubling up on your moisturization is key both in the shower with a body wash and then afterwards with a good lotion. There are so many products out there how do you choose? Dr. Farhang says I always looks at the ingredients, and I always the science and Olay actually just came out with their new body lotion collection and I love this because it is all about the ingredients and hydration and giving love to the skin on our body. It formulated with the petrolatum, which she loves, but also has vitamin D3 which also hydrates the skin even more and that is in all of the products of the collection and then each product is formulated with prestige skin care ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and one of Dr. Farhang’s personal favorites collagen which helps firm the skin do to the increased hydration.

