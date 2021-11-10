Tips and tricks for seasonal sensations

How to you start planning a holiday menu? It is so important to have the right ingredients on hand so that you can make sure you have a really fun holiday season. Chef Julie Hartigan tv host and professional recipe developer has a really great secret ingredient to share with you today. She says it is Angostura bitters and says it really makes holiday entertaining so easy. It enhances the flavors in all your favorite food and drinks from classic cocktails to glazes, sauces, and desserts.

When it comes to the holidays, Julie says a classic must have cocktail is a gin martini. It features her favorite Gray Whale gin. Gray Whale gin is a consciously crafted gin that has been perfected with six sustainably sourced botanicals from along the California coast. She says it has a singular profile, it’s bold, sippable, and mixable, it’s excellent for holiday holidays.

Chef Julie says it’s important to be prepared for the holiday and for everyone to stock up now. She says her go-to is Save a lot. It is her hometown value grocer and the ultimate holiday entertaining destination. Julie says they offer really quality ingredients and value during the holiday season and beyond and they know their customers do a lot of baking. They have everything you need to make easy delicious cakes with their Ginger Evans mixes.

Julie says to make sure you stock on wine and says you can’t go wrong with Yellow Tail. The Yellow Tail chardonnay is rich with vibrant with peach and melon flavors.

