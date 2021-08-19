Watch
Thursday at the Erie County Fair - The Creative Arts Center

Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 16:36:38-04

Mel is with wood carver Frank Blajszczak. Frank has been carving wood since he was seven years old when he was a cub scout. He is carving wood at the Creative Arts Building. They are wood carvers there every day from 11am to 10pm.

Takikng a walk over to the wood turners Mel talks to Gary Jones. Gary is a wood turner. He says what’s nice is that all the money the Western New York wood turners make at the Erie County Fair goes to Make A Wish. Gary tells us they like to make three wishes come true a year.

When you are at the Creative Arts Center make sure you check out Best of Show for woodcarving. There are different categories for best of show prizes. From a carving of a beautiful woman, to a steer to a guitar. You can see all these beautiful award winning carvings at the Creative Arts Center at the Erie County Fair.

For more information about the Erie County Fair visit ecfair.org

