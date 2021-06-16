Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Airshow

Louis Horschel, WNY pilot of Mad Max says Mad Max is a 1945 P51 Mustang, the best fighter of WWII. He says it is the greatest plane ever built for its time. Louis shows us a preview of what this plane can do come the weekend at the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront. Louis says he can’t wait to fly this airplane for everyone in Buffalo. He is a lifelong resident of Western New York and says it is very special for him to be able to bring this airplane and show everyone in Western New York what the Mustang can do.

Is it dangerous? Louis says it can be extremely dangerous; there’s no question about it. He says he has prepared for hundreds and hundreds of hours to come and fly this demonstration and the airplane is impeccably maintained and they try to take the danger out of it with preparation.

Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront is this Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit buffalowaterfront.com/events/thunder by clicking here.

