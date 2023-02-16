Three products you will find in registered dietician Carissa Galloway's house

Carissa Galloway, registered dietician says people always ask her what she eats and she tells them the foods she eats are products we all should be eating that are readily available and not those crazy expensive foods.

Carissa says she loves working with Wonderful Pistachios and loves to snack. She says we should all snack; it helps to stabilize blood sugar, prevents hanngry and benefits of nutrients. Pistachios are a heart healthy snack and a staple for her. You can follow

Wonderful Pistachios @WonderfulPistachios

Another product she loves is POM Wonderful. She says in her house it is a healthy fridge staple. It has antioxidants and that's going to help fight free radicals. Every bottle of POM Wonderful has cold press pomegranates and nothing else, no fillers or added sugars. You can follow POM Wonderful @POMWonderful

Carissa loves Premier Protein and shares that they have a new product out called Good Night. It helps to promote a healthy sleep routine with the addition of an unique nighttime protein blend. For more information on Premier Protein Good Night Products visit PremierProtein.com