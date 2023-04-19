Three day event tackling the topic of hatred

As the Buffalo community approaches one year since the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, the family of Ruth Whitfield, who was gunned down by a white supremacist, is planning a three-day event to tackle the topic of hatred called the Pursuit of Truth.

Garnell and Raymond Whitfield join Emily and Mercedes to talk about the event that is being held April 20 through April 22nd.

On Saturday, April 22, the event will feature a town hall debate that will take place to discuss "Freedom of Speech vs. a Free Pass to Incite Hate."

Speakers will include the United Nation's special adviser on the prevention of genocide.

All of the community is invited to attend. For more information go to: https://www.pursuitoftruth.co/.