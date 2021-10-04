This weekend is the CMC International Jazz Festival

Buffalo is getting ready for an international Jazz Festival this weekend in partnership with the .9 collaborative. Water Kemp 3, the Black Hole pianist and band leader, and artistic director of the festival and Drea d’Nur, Rootstock Republic singer and pianist join Mel Camp to talk about this fabulous international festival. The three-day event, runs from October 8 through the 10th and is taking place at various locations all over Buffalo.

To get the full lineup and where you can see your favorite visit cmcjazzfest.com